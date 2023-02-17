Railways to run special train covering Sikh pilgrimage sites

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will soon launch a special train service to Sikh holy sites, following the successful launch of the Bharat Gaurav service to Hindu pilgrimage sites.

Starting from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh on April 5th, the Gurukripa train will transport devotees to gurdwaras and the five Takhts spread across the states of Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Bihar.

The Gururipa Yatra train, which will transport devotees to Gurudwaras in Sitapur, Pilibhit, and Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, would be operated by the IRCTC, according to a senior official of the Railway Board.—Inputs from Agencies