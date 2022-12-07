Railway Passenger dies in strange accident; three people arrested

Lucknow (The Hawk): The Delhi-Puri Neelanchal Express passenger who was murdered in a freak accident after being struck by an iron rod has been detained by the GRP Agra division for negligence. The engineer, contractor, and labourer have also been detained.

The event happened close to the Aligarh railway station, when an iron bar that had broken through a general coach window struck a passenger in the neck.

Sajid Ali, Pramod Kumar, and Vishesh Kumar have been named as the defendants.

All three have been charged with violating IPC 304 (A) (causing death by negligence).

According to Mohammad Mushtaque, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for the Agra division, "We were able to determine the sequence of events that resulted in the arrest of the three men after conducting a thorough investigation that included the inspection of track, electric poles, and scanning of CCTV. To determine if anyone else was also accountable for the death of rail passenger Harikesh Kumar Dubey, the investigation is still ongoing.

The cross-examination of the accused men and the physical proof, he continued, "indicated that a new track was being installed near Danwar station for a private cement industry. The main suspect, a labourer named Vishesh, had left the iron bar along the rail track to go get another tool for the rail laying job.

The 5-foot-long iron bar became entangled in the bull guard of the rushing train's locomotive, which threw it against an electric pole. The passenger was instantly killed when the bar struck him and bounced back into the railway coach, piercing through the window to impale his neck. The entire thing took place in brief segments.

