Rahul calls BJP-RSS his 'guru.' as 'They illustrate what not to do'  

New Delhi (The Hawk): Rahul Gandhi, the head of the Congress, said on Saturday that he considers the BJP and the RSS as his "guru" as they "teach what not to do."

"I want the BJP and RSS to attack us viciously because it will make the Congress party more ideologically aware. I think of them as my guru because they are guiding me and teaching me the wrong things not to do "Speaking at a press conference here, the Congress leader.

"I have a feeling that the BJP would struggle in 2024 if the opposition comes together and fights together well. I believe the opposition should effectively confront the BJP on the ground by working in a certain way "said he.

When questioned about the face of a prime minister, the congressman responded: "My current main goal is an united India; we should combat hatred. My only goal is to bring India together."

He added that there are several groups with similar views that seek harmony in India. "I am aware of Akhikeshji and Mayawatiji's desire for peace and harmony in India."

Rahul Gandhi added that "this is not a tactical political battle; the BJP has taken control of the political scene, and in order to defeat them now, an ideological framework is required, which only the Congress can provide."

"For instance, the Samajwadi Party is active in Uttar Pradesh, but Kerala and Karnataka would not support its ideas. Only the Congress can articulate a national vision while honouring the leaders of the opposition, "Added he.

Rahul Gandhi stated that the Bharat Jodo Yatra's core values are love, affection, and the eradication of enmity in the country.

On January 3, the yatra will resume and enter Uttar Pradesh before continuing on through Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir.

(Inputs from Agencies)