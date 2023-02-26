Rahul attacks BJP over Adani, compares conglomerate to East India Company

Nava Raipur: On Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the BJP over the Adani and China concerns, comparing the business giant to the British East India Company and promising to continue questioning its business practises till the truth is out.

In light of the Bharat Jodo Yatra's apparent success, he has called on the party to develop a new strategy for continuing the "tapasya" (self-denial) started during the Yatra, promising that he and the rest of the country will take part in it.

In speaking at the 85th Congress plenary session, Gandhi claimed that the BJP had removed the love of the tricolour from the people of Kashmir, whereas the Congress had reintroduced it through the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra.—Inputs from Agencies