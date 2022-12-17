Soumitra Bose

Rahul Rambo ratifies with "international ramifications aplenty" vis-a-vis his direct "attack" on China all set for a "war with / attack on India to usurp more lands of it in to Chinese territories adding on to many lands of India already in China's occupation, and, Narendra Modi's inscrutable silence to all that usurpation letting India lose many of its N-E, Uttarakhand lands to China step-by-step". He charges China of taking possession of many Leh-Ladakh lands forcibly with Modi remaining "cool" about it. Why so, Rahul does not understand, says he hinself. According to him, the PM's "tacit silence to China's step-by-step menacing aggression in to India points to that country readying itself for an all out war with India". Under the circumstances, the PM's "easy approach" is really wondrous, determinedly express "Rahul Rambo".

—The Hawk Features