Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Parliament India's internal matter: Anurag Thakur

The Hawk
March28/ 2023

New deldi: Union minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday brushed aside the remarks made by a US official that Washington is watching the court case of Rahul Gandhi and said the Congress leader's disqualification from the Lok Sabha is India's internal matter.

Participating in the "Times Network India Digital Fest", Thakur also observed that the US official had made a generic statement.

"It is our internal matter. No one is above the Supreme Court. There are judicial and constitutional institutions. They (the United States) have made a general statement," he said.—Inputs from Agencies

