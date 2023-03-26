Rahul's Disqualification Will Help Opposition Get Advantage Of 100 Plus Seats: TMC's Shatrughan

New Delhi: Taking a jibe at the Central government over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday "thanked" PM Modi and said that this issue [Congress leader's disqualification] will provide ammunition to the opposition parties.

"Well, on the one hand, what they have done appears to be an example of Vinash Kale Viprit Buddhi (In adverse situations, people lose their ability to take sound decisions), but on the other hand, politically it will benefit a lot. It has given the opposition a weapon which will not only protect democracy but also help in giving an additional 100 seats to Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition," Shatrughan Sinha told ANI. "We appreciate it and thank our friend, PM Modi," he added. The TMC leader said that Rahul Gandhi's disqualification has brought the opposition parties together.

"Look, it's off to a great start. There is a saying in Chinese that a journey of a thousand miles must begin with a single step. This is a great political move as it has brought the opposition parties together," he said.

"Today the country's most popular personality and a street fighter Mamta Banerjee has come forward on this issue in support of democracy and our friend and Delhi's CM Kejriwal has also come forward on such a serious issue," he said further.

Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha, a day after a Surat court sentenced him to two-year imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark.

The decision came pertaining to his remark made in April 2019, where he had said "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname" at a Lok Sabha election rally at Kolar in Karnataka. The court approved Gandhi's bail on a surety and stayed the sentence for 30 days to allow him to approach the higher courts.

—ANI