Raghav Chadha requests a business suspension due to the confrontation in Tawang

New Delhi (The Hawk): Raghav Chadha, an Aam Aadmi Party lawmaker, requested on Tuesday that the Rajya Sabha suspend work in order to examine the India-China conflict along the Line of Actual Control in Tawang sector, Arunachal Pradesh, on December 9.

In a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Chadha stated, "I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to file the following motion for suspension of business listed for 13th December 2022.

In the letter, he requested that "this house do suspend Zero Hour and other relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day" in order to discuss the Chinese Army's (PLA) transgression at the Line of Actual Control in the Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh, which resulted in harm to our soldiers.

Chinese troops attempted to cross the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh last week, but Indian troops fiercely resisted, sources claimed on Monday, resulting in a fight.

Although there were no fatalities or serious casualties, a source indicated that some Indian and Chinese soldiers suffered minor wounds as a result of this conflict.

Since August 2020, there hasn't been a direct physical confrontation between the two troops in eastern Ladakh. Another event occurred in October 2021 in Yangtze, 35 km northeast of Tawang, where a Chinese effort to climb to the summit of a 17,000-foot hill was thwarted. The area is currently covered in snow and will be until March.

Top sources stated that on December 9 at Yangtze, there was fighting between the two sides along the disputed part of the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh.

Following the conflict, both India's and China's military forces quickly withdrew from the area.

