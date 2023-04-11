Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide Papalpreet sent to Dibrugarh prison

Amritsar: According to the police, Papalpreet Singh, a close aide to the radical preacher Amritpal Singh, was sent to a prison in Dibrugarh in the state of Assam on Tuesday.

On Monday, Papalpreet Singh, who is widely regarded as Amritpal's mentor, was apprehended in the Amritsar district and held in accordance with the provisions of the National Security Act.

Along with Papalpreet Singh, a five-person team lead by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sanjiv Kumar left the city on Tuesday morning to travel to Dibrugarh Jail in the state of Assam.

They took a flight from the Shri Guru Ramdas International Airport here.

Senior Superintendent of Police Amritsar (Rural) Satinder Singh said the team left for Dibrugarh early in the morning.

Inspector General (Headquarters) of Punjab Police Sukhchain Singh Gill told reporters in Chandigarh on Monday that Papalpreet was detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) and that six other cases were also registered against him.

It is also claimed that Papalpreet communicated with Pakistan's ISI.

Police had been conducting searches at many places, including Hoshiarpur, to nab the duo who had been hoodwinking the security men since March 18 when police had launched a crackdown against the Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh and his aides.

It is believed that both Papalpreet and Amritpal could have separated in Hoshiarpur following the police chase of their vehicle.

Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh, who is yet to be nabbed, escaped the police net in Jalandhar district on March 18, switching vehicles and changing appearances.

He and his associates have been charged with a number of crimes, including inciting class strife, attempting to kill people, attacking police officers, and obstructing public officials from carrying out their duties in accordance with the law.—Inputs from Agencies