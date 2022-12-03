RSS leaders demand old pension plan restored, import duty raised

New Delhi (The Hawk): The central trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), which is associated with the RSS, has urged the government to bring back the previous pension programme.

The demand was made between November 21 and November 29 during a meeting between RSS leaders and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The meeting was a component of the procedure in which the Finance Minister discussed and took recommendations from various organisations, industrial chambers, and specialists in order to draught the Union Budget's general outline.

In a series of meetings, numerous RSS-affiliated organisations made multiple recommendations to the finance minister while taking the interests of farmers and workers into consideration.

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), a group linked with the RSS, lobbied the government to enhance the financial incentive offered as part of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and attempted to link it to inflation.

In a similar vein, the Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) urged the Finance Minister to increase import duties in light of the country's growing trade deficit with China. The SJM also offered various recommendations for achieving Indian independence.

It's interesting to note that the Congress party has fiercely pushed for the restoration of the previous pension plan throughout its campaign for local assembly elections, turning it into a major political issue.

Additionally, the Congress is preparing to make it a significant issue in the Lok Sabha elections of 2024. In this case, the BMS's counsel assumes political importance.

The organisations connected to the RSS have asked for a populist budget because the 2023 budget, which the Finance Minister will submit, will be the last complete budget of the second term of the Modi government.

It has been suggested that the budget be written in a fashion that would give the populace more financial advantages.

BMS's National General Secretary, Ravindra Himte, told IANS that during the meeting with Sitharaman, the group urged the Finance Minister to reinstate the old pension system, raise the minimum pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000, and improve health services for retirees through the Ayushman Bharat programme.

The BMS has also encouraged the Finance Minister to strengthen the worker social security programme and take other actions to safeguard the interests of the society's most vulnerable members.

The BMS further urged that the government pay all pending salaries to every employee connected to loss-making PSUs, urging that the government revise its policies in this regard.

National Co-Convenor of SJM Ashwani Mahajan told IANS that during the discussion with the Finance Minister, the forum voiced its worries about the growing trade deficit with China, which has reached $ 100 billion, and requested that she increase the import duty.

According to him, this will both lessen India's reliance on imports and conserve the nation's foreign exchange while also encouraging Indian manufacturing, which will contribute in raising domestic production and expanding employment prospects.

The forum commended the government's initiative under the expansive "Atmanirbhar Bharat" scheme and advised the Finance Minister to work to support non-farm economic activities and enterprises in rural India.

According to Mahajan, he also recommended creating regulations for R&D along the lines of a CSR fund to encourage businesses to allocate a portion of their earnings to research and development.

The BKS has urged Union Sitharaman to make all agricultural inputs GST-free and to enhance the amount of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in accordance to the rising cost of farming, according to Mohini Mohan Mishra, the organization's All India General Secretary.

Additionally, increased funding for irrigation and river-linking projects was also requested by the organisation. It has been urged to boost all subsidies or financial aid, including fertiliser subsidies to farmers.

Other recommendations made by the BKS included establishing a cow university, encouraging organic farming, and taking the necessary steps to boost farmer income.

