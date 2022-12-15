RS will debate the serious implications of global warming

New Delhi (The Hawk): In the midst of a standoff with the central government over Chinese violations, the Rajya Sabha will host a Short Duration Discussion on climate change and global warming on Thursday. The discussion was proposed by DMK leader Tiruchi Siva and Congress legislator Pramod Tiwari.

The RS bulletin stated, "The discussion on the serious implications of global warming and the necessity for corrective measures to combat it."

Priyanka Chaturvedi, a Shiv Sena member of parliament (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), has issued a suspension of business notice pursuant to Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha to debate "the subversion of the independence of institutions such as the ED, IT, CBI, EC, CVC, and CIC."

Raghav Chaddha of the Aam Aadmi Party has filed a notice of suspension for suspected "influence in judicial appointments."

