RPSC teacher paper leak case: MP asks CM Gehlot 10 questions

Jaipur (The Hawk): On Tuesday, RLP convenor and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal grilled Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with ten questions about the suspected ties between the state government and those, who are accused of leaking information about the RPSC teachers exam.

The first question he posed was, "Was Punjab cadre IAS officer Amit Dhaka imported from Punjab to build a network of getting the paper out here and to make such gang flourish?

He then questioned the connection between Amit Dhaka, who has been employed by the CMO for more than three years, and the man accused of leaking documents, Suresh Dhaka. Because of this, he claimed, Suresh Dhaka, who identified himself as the CMO's man and claimed to be Amit Dhaka's brother, "used to flaunt his power everywhere, and from this aspect, he had conspired with the organisations and officers who got the papers done for the recruitment examinations."

Noting that state minister Subhash Garg and chief minister's OSD Devaram Saini were also charged in the REET case, he claimed that Jaroli was fired in the REET paper case but the minister was able to clear him of any wrongdoing. Garg had previously served as the Chairman of the Board of Secondary Education. He asked If Jaroli was right, why was he fired?

Beniwal then inquired as to whether Jaroli had been given the all-clear so as to prevent him from disclosing the names of the officers and leaders whose names appeared in the REET document leak. He said, "Why were the homes of other accused not damaged when the school of accused Ramkripal Meena in the REET case was destroyed?"

Later, he mentioned that Congress leader Manju Sharma's son had been detained in connection with the police paper leak case and questioned why his school had not been razed.

When asked by Gehlot when the government would take action against such coaching centres, in which bureaucrats and other officials are involved, the RLP leader reported that the RPSC Chairman had spoken about the role of coaching centre operators in leaking papers and about their involvement with cheat gangs.

When will you launch a comprehensive investigation into the case to determine whether your OSD played a part in getting the paper out? "Close relatives of your OSD Devaram Saini also have a partnership in coaching," he questioned Gehlot.

Additionally, according to Beniwal, the accused Suresh Dhaka used to manage the Twitter accounts of numerous Congress figures from Delhi and Haryana as well as a dozen members of Rajasthan's ruling party and ministries. Gehlot was asked for his opinion on this.

Finally, he questioned which ministers and Congressmen enabled Suresh Dhaka to meet with Rahul Gandhi.

In the RPSC teachers paper leak case, Suresh Dhaka was the main suspect. He apparently had his account approved and was in charge of experienced leaders' social media profiles.

(Inputs from Agencies)