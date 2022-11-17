RIICO will have IIM-Udaipur as a knowledge partner

Jaipur (The Hawk): In order to serve as the knowledge partner for the FinTech Park, Jaipur, the Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation Ltd. and the Indian Institute of Management-Udaipur (IIM-U) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

In accordance with the MOU they signed, IIM-U Director Prof. Ashok Banerjee and Managing Director of RIICO Shivprasad Nakate will construct a thorough plan of creative skill development training programmes for RIICO officials as well as executives of businesses who establish offices in FinTech Park. Additionally, IIM-U will provide assistance in creating incubator facilities for financial firms there.

"Through this Memorandum of Understanding, IIM Udaipur has expressed its willingness to collaborate with the Rajasthani government in order to teach state administrators and FinTech employees in cutting-edge fields of digital technology. In the future, we'd want to extend our assistance in further areas of shared interest "Director of IIM-U remarked.

In addition, IIM Udaipur will conduct funded research and projects in emerging fields, provide long-term online certificate programmes for fresh talent, and provide brief in-person programmes on soft skills for executives in the FinTech Park.

Additionally, it will help and facilitate RIICO's Fintech-related operations and coverage.

Additionally, IIM-U students enrolled in the full-time MBA programme in digital enterprise management will have access to placements with FinTech Park businesses.

