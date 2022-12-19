R.S. Bhatthi has been appointed as Bihar's new DGP

Patna (The Hawk): R S Bhatti, a senior member of the Indian Police Service, was appointed by the Bihar government as the state's new Director General of Police (DGP) on Sunday.

Rajwinder Singh Bhatti, an IPS officer from the Bihar cadre and a member of the 1990 batch, was named DGP of Bihar "until further orders," according to a notification released by the state Home Department. He is currently serving as the Additional Director General (Eastern command), Border Security Force, on central delegation (BSF). S K Singhal will be replaced by Bhatti as of December 19.

He was the DG of the Bihar Military Police before being deputed to the central office. He performed a variety of jobs in Bihar. He served as joint director for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) during his first central deputation assignment.

