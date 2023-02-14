Punjab row: Guv asks CM to explain principals' visit abroad, Mann claims not answerable to him

Chandigarh: On Monday, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit raised questions about the selection of school principals for a foreign trip, prompting a sharp response from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who said his government is only responsible to the people of Punjab and not to a governor appointed by the Central government.

Conflict began when Purohit wrote to Mann alleging that he had received reports of "malpractices and illegalities" in the selection of government school administrators to attend a training seminar in Singapore.

Purohit wrote to Chief Minister Mann, saying that Mann "never cared to reply" to his letters in the past, and reminding Mann that he was not elected to run the state according to his "whims and fancies" or to ignore requests for information from the Raj Bhavan, which he is "bound to furnish" under the Constitution.—Input from Agencies