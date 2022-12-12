Punjab man accused of stealing wheat bags, tied to moving truck bonnet

Chandigarh (The Hawk): A man was tied to the truck's bonnet and taken to a police station in Punjab's Muktsar district on suspicion of stealing two bags of wheat from it. On social media, a video of the incident has gone viral.

The driver's assistant is seated next to the man, who is shown in the footage bound with a rope to the truck's bonnet.

Two films relating to the event have been delivered to the local police, according to them.

In one video, the man is seen taking wheat bags from the truck, and in the other, he is seen tied to the truck's bonnet while ostensibly being driven to the police station.

(Inputs from Agencies)