Punjab is praised for its medical facilities

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Punjabi government, which is headed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has received praise from the federal government for launching a number of ground-breaking programmes to offer people access to high-quality healthcare.

Through a variety of measures, the Center frequently assesses how the National Health Mission is performing in the states.

The Common Review Mission (CRM), which is carried out each year, is the most significant mechanism. Government representatives, public health specialists, representatives of development partners, and representatives of civil society organisations travel to several states as part of CRM.

The CRM's main objective is to evaluate how well the programmes are being implemented for the citizens.

The Ferozepur and Rupnagar districts were visited by the 16-person 15th Common Review Mission Team, which was led by A. Raghu, Deputy Director General, AYUSH, MoHFW, during its four-day visit to the state from November 4 to 11.

The team praised the state, expressing satisfaction with the efforts being implemented by the government, noting that institutional delivery in the state is rather good, pregnant women are given diet in all facilities, and the majority of the women receive JSY payments via the DBT method.

Similarly, the majority of the facilities offered family planning supplies. District hospitals practised family participatory care. District hospitals now offer designated breastfeeding areas.

(Inputs from Agencies)