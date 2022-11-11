Punjab is expected to send animal feed to Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (The Hawk): A deal between the governments of Kerala and Punjab would not only assist to control the rising air pollution brought on by the burning of slash in the north but will also give the southern state the much-needed livestock fodder.

As a result of the burning of the dry hay, Punjab and its neighbouring states will benefit equally from the arrangement.

Kerala will receive hay from Punjab because the state is severely lacking in it.

State Animal Husbandry Minister J.Chinchu Rani and her Punjabi counterpart conducted a high-level conversation about it while a 21-member team from Kerala, including MLAs and officials, was touring Punjab.

In order to make sure that hay from Punjab gets shipped on waggons to Kerala, the two states have now turned to the Center for assistance.

Once it arrives in Kerala, it will be kept and distributed to those in need at affordable prices.

