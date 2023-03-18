Punjab Police cracks down against radical preacher Amritpal Singh

Amripal's cavalcade was intercepted by police in Mehatpur village in Jalandhar district on Saturday

Punjab: Punjab Police is learnt to have launched a crackdown against radical preacher Amritpal Singh on Saturday detaining six of his supporters.



There were some reports suggesting that the self-styled Sikh preacher too had been detained near Nakodar but no official confirmation has come in this regard so far.



Internet services have been suspended across the state till 12 noon Sunday, said a senior official of the Home affairs department.

