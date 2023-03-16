Chandigarh (The Hawk): To resolve the grievances of the people related to the revenue department on the spot, Punjab Government will start first of its kind ‘Jan Maal Lok Adalat’ from Jalandhar. Revenue Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa said that as per the guidelines issued by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, efforts would be made to solve the problems of people related to the revenue department on the spot. He said that during ‘Jan Adalat’ various schemes and offices of the revenue department will also be inspected. It is pertinent to mention that before this, Jimpa had started a unique initiative by organizing ‘Janta Darbar’ of Water Supply and Sanitation Department.

Jimpa said that ‘Jan Maal Lok Adalat’ would be held on March 20. Complaints and problems related with Revenue Department would be heard and solved on the spot. He said that the government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is making immense efforts to make the functioning of the revenue department easy and people-friendly. Department has adopted online system to streamline the work and more concrete steps will be taken in the future.

He further said that Lok Adalats would also be set up in other districts of Punjab. Jimpa said that CM Bhagwant Mann is working tirelessly to provide all facilities to the people of Punjab from day one. It is also the aim of the government that the people should not face any kind of hardship for the facilities and get all the facilities at their doorstep without any hassle. If any citizen has any problem or complaint, it would be resolved in a timely manner. If any officer or employee found guilty of negligence, strict action will be taken against him, Jimpa added.

Jimpa appealed to the people of Punjab not to give any bribe to any officer or employee for doing any work related to the revenue department and if anyone asks for a bribe then it should be reported immediately. He said that corrupt officers and employees will not be spared at any cost. He said that the government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is fully committed to take Punjab to greater heights of progress. He sought cooperation from Punjabis to make the state 'Rangla Punjab'. —JMT