Pune horror: Man kills, burns sister-in-law, 2 kids over 'suspected' adultery

Pune News: Suspecting her of an extra-marital affair, a man killed his sister-in-law and her two minor kids and then burnt them in their home in Kondhwa, an official said here on Thursday.

The grisly incident happened around midnight on Wednesday when the accused Vaibhav Waghmare allegedly had an altercation with his 'bhabhi' (sister-in-law) Amrapali Waghmare over her purported illicit relations with other men.

As per preliminary investigations and accounts of the locals, in a fit of anger, Vaibhav Waghmare caught and strangulated Amrapali, and then tried to strangle her two children - a five-year-old son and a four-year-old daughter.

As they lay there, he brought a can of petrol and poured over them, and then set them afire.

Hearing the commotion and noticing the flames of the burning bodies, locals informed the Kondhwa Police Station which rushed a team there and managed to arrest Vaibhav Waghmare early this morning, said an official.

"Top officials, including Deputy Commissioner of Police and others, have reached the spot for the investigations. The details of the deceased woman's husband and family members are being collated. The accused will be produced before a magistrate court later in the day," an official told IANS.

The incident, coming on the eve of Hanuman Jayanti, sent shockwaves in the middle-class Kondhwa neighbourhood and people were seen discussing it in hushed tones at temples today, said a local. IANS