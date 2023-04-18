Public outrage forces the closing of Pakistan's largest zoo.

Karachi: Due to "very poor" living conditions for the animals, Pakistan's largest zoo in the port city of Karachi may soon close for good after 145 years of operation.

Reports of mistreatment of animals, including a 17-year-old elephant named Nur Jehan, have led the federal and Sindh governments to consider closing the Karachi Zoo, the second oldest in the country.

It was previously discovered that the elephant was in bad health. Surgery was a success, but months of subpar care and treatment have left the mammal in worse shape than before.—Inputs from Agencies