Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Prince Charming Truly: Mahanaryaman Scindia S/o Shrimant (Maharaja) Jyotiraditya Scindia of Gwalior "MaharajGharana". The "young dashing prince is seen zooming, gyrating in the photo with his equally dashing wife Ananya Raje Scindia" merrily. As for their friends: Rehan S/o Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Miraya D/o Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among many others. Also in his "team" are many Prince / Princess Charming from all through the country including "they" from "far flung" Mysuru, Kapurthala, Patiala, Kutch, Sikkim etc. Together they under the "all round leadership of fully able / capable / worthy / even all round already proven (?) Mahanaryaman Scindia" agree on his being 24x7 "pathpradarshak" to them to which he has already agreed, confide insiders. They agree that he indeed is "Prince Charming with Pied Piper type 'sammohini shakti' for all, of all, by all".