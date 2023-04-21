Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes Bangladesh peace and unity on Eid-ul-Fitr

New Delhi: On the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called his Bangladeshi counterpart, Sheikh Hasina, to wish her and the people of Bangladesh peace, harmony, health, and happiness.

Modi lauded Hasina as well, stating that it was due to her effort that the multilateral partnership-based relationship between India and Bangladesh become a "role model of neighbourly relations" in the world.

