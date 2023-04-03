President Of India Graces 36th Convocation Of IGNOU

New Delhi (The Hawk): The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu graced and addressed the 36th convocation of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in New Delhi today (April 3, 2023).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that many students find it difficult to pursue higher education because of their responsibilities and circumstances. Institutions like IGNOU are helping in providing education to such students. She noted that many employed/self-employed persons are getting education from IGNOU for skill up gradation. She said that such 'earners and learners' can come out of under-employment by getting education through distance education. Thus, distance education has a wide socio-economic utility. IGNOU is providing a very useful service to such students by providing higher education through distance education.

The President said that IGNOU has played a commendable role in promoting 'Access to Higher Education'. The university has played a significant role in providing opportunities for higher education to students from far-flung areas, rural areas and economically weaker groups. With the help of flexibility in IGNOU's academic programmes, many students have pursued higher studies while managing their work, family and other responsibilities.

The President said that IGNOU has an important role in nation building through education. Under the National Education Policy 2020, a target has been set to achieve 50 percent Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education by the year 2035. She noted that IGNOU is making a very important contribution in achieving this goal.