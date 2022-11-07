President Of India Graces 17th Convocation Of Mizoram University

New Delhi (The Hawk): The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu graced the 17th Convocation of Mizoram University at Aizawl today (November 3, 2022). She also virtually inaugurated various education related projects which includes ST Girls hostels at Mizoram University and at Sairang, Government Aizawl College at Maulpui, permanent campus of Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) at Aizawl and Post Graduate Academic Block at Pachhunga University College.

Speaking on the occasion, the President was happy to note that Mizoram University, which started functioning in 2001, is today a prominent University in the North-Eastern Region providing quality education. She also noted that the University has made serious efforts in promoting academics that resulted in remarkable progress in the fields of Science, Arts, Commerce, Engineering and Medical Sciences. The University has gained the status of ‘Institution of Eminence’ and taken some path breaking initiatives. She said that the infrastructural development of Mizoram University within a very short span of time is commendable.

The President noted that the Mizoram University has three Incubators for providing innovative and practical training to the students. The University has signed MoUs with various universities and organisations at national and international level for various academic and technological collaborations. She said that this has set a new template for other higher education institutions to explore avenues for collaborating with national and international organisations and create new benchmarks of excellence in academic and technological spheres.

Addressing the students, the President said that convocation is an important occasion to remember and recognize the efforts of their family members who have supported them throughout their journeys. There is no limit to their capabilities. Therefore, they should just realize their potential. They are the best judge of their own talent and potential. She advised them to explore the world and do new experiments. She also urged them to take up the responsibility of educating the uneducated and spreading the light of knowledge.

Pointing to the fact that girls comprise more than 50 percent of students graduated in the academic session of 2021-22, the President said that the rising number of females in higher education is appreciable, but it should rise at a higher rate. We should also ensure that participation of women in education should translate into increased participation in the workforce also. She said that when women progress, the entire country progresses.

The President said that the inauguration of two ST Girls hostels at Mizoram University and at Sairang is a step towards empowerment of girl students by providing access to quality education and other facilities. She said that inauguration of the permanent campus of IIMC Aizawl would be a boost to the media and mass communication studies in the entire North-East.