President Murmu on two-day visit of Arunachal Pradesh from Monday

New Delhi: According to a statement released by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday, President Droupadi Murmu will visit to Arunachal Pradesh on the 20th and 21st of February.

It said that the president will grace the 37th Statehood Day celebrations of Arunachal Pradesh and a civic reception that will be held in her honour by the state government at Itanagar on Monday.

In addition, it was stated that on February 21, President Murmu will deliver a speech at the special session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly that will be held in Itaganar.—Inputs from Agencies