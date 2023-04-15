President Murmu mourns Shahjahanpur traffic accident deaths

New Delhi: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, offered her sympathies to the families of the victims of a traffic tragedy that occurred in the city of Shahjahanpur in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

A tractor-trolley carrying eleven people, including eight children, slid off a bridge in Birsinghpur village in Shahjahanpur, causing their deaths and injuring twenty-four others.

I am profoundly disturbed by the news of multiple casualties, including women and children, in a traffic accident in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The passengers were on their way to draw water from the Garra river for a 'Bhagwat Katha. In a tweet written in Hindi, Murmu offered his sympathies to the victims' loved ones and hoped for a swift recovery for the injured.—Inputs from Agencies