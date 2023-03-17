  • Today is: Friday, March 17, 2023
President Droupadi Murmu talks to Ram Chandra Paudel of Nepal

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday spoke to her Nepalese counterpart Ram Chandra Paudel and congratulated him on assuming the top office.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said both presidents noted the unique and multifaceted bilateral relations and discussed ways to further strengthen the strong bonds of friendship between the two countries.

President Murmu, who is presently on tour in Kerala, called up Paudel and congratulated him on assuming the office of the President of Nepal, the MEA said. —Inputs from Agencies 

