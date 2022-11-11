Prankster Rahul Ligma has been let go by FTX after being fired by Twitter

New Delhi (The Hawk): Rahul Lingma, a prankster who gained notoriety online by impersonating a sacked Twitter employee in front of the company's US headquarters, is unstoppable.

Ligma is presently visible in the Bahamas carrying a crate filled with office supplies as a fired employee of the troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

In a recent video, Ligma can be seen posing as a laid-off employee of FTX, a cryptocurrency startup that is in serious problems as a result of the withdrawal of the plan to acquire it by the top cryptocurrency exchange Binance.

"Since this is my second job in a month, it is incredibly difficult (after Twitter). I honestly sincerely believed that Web 3.0 was going to be different after Web 2.0 kicked me out. However, it isn't "Ligma said in jest.

"I recently brought my "husband and wife" here to the Bahamas after quitting my work at Twitter. And as you may be aware, things changed so swiftly "He laughed.

After analysing the company's finances, Binance announced on Thursday that it was pulling out of the acquisition of its rival FTX, which caused major cryptocurrencies to drop even more.

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, informed investors that he needed emergency funding to make up a shortfall of up to $8 billion caused by withdrawal requests that had been received recently.

Ligma remarked that Sam "truly sought to maximise his compassion" and that he had his full admiration.

Ligma and another guy were seen carrying boxes at the entrance of Twitter's San Francisco headquarters last month, alleging they had been laid off by Elon Musk, who had sacked 50% of the company's workers.

Ligma claimed to be a software developer at Twitter, but it was later discovered that his name doesn't even appear in the company's email or Slack systems.

