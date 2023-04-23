Pradhan inaugurates exhibition on future of work in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: On Sunday, Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Minister of Education, inaugurated an exhibition here about the workplace of the future to highlight the importance of acquiring new skills and expanding one's horizons to keep up with the world's rapid pace of change.

The action was taken at the CSIR-Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on the sidelines of the third meeting of the Education Working Group held during the G20 presidency.

The exhibition will last until April 28.—Inputs from Agencies