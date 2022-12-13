Pornography case: SC grants Raj Kundra, Poonam Pandey, Sherlyn Chopra pre-arrest bail

New Delhi (The Hawk): Bollywood stars Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey, as well as businessman Raj Kundra and others, received anticipatory bail from the Supreme Court on Tuesday in relation to a case against them for allegedly disseminating pornographic videos.

After hearing from the attorneys for the parties, a bench made up of Justices K.M. Joseph and B.V. Nagarathna stated, "We are of the opinion that the petitioners may be granted anticipatory bail."

A charge sheet has been submitted in the case, senior attorney R. Basant argued before the bench on behalf of one of the petitioners. Basant made a point of saying that the suspects were helping the police with their investigation.

The bench further ordered Kundra and the other defendants in the case to assist the police with their investigation. Kundra had previously received temporary arrest protection from the supreme court. Chopra and Pandey were co-accused in the case.

Kundra asserted that he had no involvement in the alleged production, distribution, or transmission of illicit videos. He was detained by the Mumbai Police in July 2021 in connection with a different case where he was charged with selling pornographic movies via an app. Bail was granted to Kundra in September 2021.

For allegedly disseminating sexually explicit recordings, the Mumbai Police's cyber unit filed a complaint against Kundra under the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention Act), and the Information Technology Act.

(Inputs from Agencies)