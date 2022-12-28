Police in Ahmedabad look for baby boy trafficker

Ahmedabad (The Hawk): Police were looking for a man who was involved to a baby boy's human trafficking case.

Nagpur police in Maharashtra detained a man and woman carrying an infant from a train, and it was discovered after first interrogation that they were trafficking the child to Vijayawada. The lawsuit was moved to the city of Ahmedabad.

Chandrakant Patel, a 40-year-old resident of Mumbai, and Draupadi Meshram, a Nagpur resident and mother of the child, were detained by the Nagpur police after they boarded the Navjivan Express train, according to the criminal complaint submitted to the Kalupur Railway police station on Tuesday night.

The man and lady were found to have received the child from a man by the name of Krunal outside the Kalupur railway station, according to the police's initial investigation, which included inspecting their mobile phones and whatsapp talks. He had given the couple Rs 5,000 and urged them to deliver the child in Vijayawada.

The complaint, according to investigation officer I.B. Gamit, has been made. As the child was turned over on the street outside the railway station, the police were analysing CCTV footage and looking for a person by the name of Krunal.

(Inputs from Agencies)