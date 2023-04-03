One-month trial is underway to find any flaws

Dehradun (The Hawk - Chirag Kaul): So far, the police have been lacking with any kind of system that would allow them to keep a track of who is operating the drone, where it is being flown, and why? Whereas, numerous regions of the state are also using smaller freight drones. The police and a business based in Delhi have collaborated on the creation of this technology.

The state is now being monitored by the police with the aid of drones and Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) software. The Uttarakhand Police Department and Skyair, a Delhi-based firm, have collaborated towards this goal. For now, there will be a one month trial of the software to check all the flaws and to test its capabilities.

After this, the software will fully be implemented by the police department. Actually, the law enforcement had no way to track who was operating a drone and in what context. Whereas, small cargo drones are also being flown in many parts of the state. By which medicines, blood samples, and other supplies are being sent to remote places.

UTM software for the Uttarakhand police

In such a situation, some anti-social elements can also take wrong advantage of it. Hence, the cops have collaborated with a firm in Delhi to create this technology. Dipankar, a member of the police communication department's drone team, has confirmed that Skyair, a private company, has created UTM software for the Uttarakhand police.

This software was launched on Sunday as a proof of concept and every drone will be registered in this concept. This will provide real-time tracking information from take-off to destination and back again. If any drone is being flown without registration, the jammer will come in use to jam the technology. Registration on this system will be required for all drone users, from professionals to hobbyists. Through this software, all categories of nano, micro, small drones flying in the state or police territory will be monitored.

Indian drones must now carry a Unique Identification Number

All drones flown within India must now carry a Unique Identification Number (UIN), as required by the DGCA. UINs are now issued to the new owners of any drone before they are even flown. The UIN will be entered into the system used by law enforcement. This will let the cops know the location of the flown drone. This police software will work on the basis of no permission no take-off.

The drones which were been purchased by the last year did not have an UIN. These drones used to have Remote Identification (RID). Along with registering the RID, the authorities will install a special chip in these drones. Which will help the copes to get the exact location of these drones.