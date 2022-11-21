Police Vehicle Returning After Depositing Ballot Boxes At Pithoragarh Border Fell Into A Deep Gorge, Six Died

Pithoragarh (The Hawk): The police vehicle returning after collecting ballot boxes after completing elections in Patan area of ??Baitadi district of Nepal bordering India, went uncontrolled and fell into a ditch about 300 meters deep. Six people traveling in the vehicle were killed and six were injured in the accident. Voting for the House of Representatives and the Legislative Assembly took place in Nepal on Sunday. After the voting, the ballot boxes were taken to the strong room. The vehicle was returning to Patan from the Police Training Center at Dipayal in Doti district after depositing the ballot boxes. The police vehicle went uncontrolled and fell into a ditch about three hundred meters deep at a place called Ward number four Thum of Patan municipality. Six people died on the spot in the accident and six were injured in the accident. As soon as the information was received, police from District Police Office and Area Police Office, Patan reached the spot. The injured were taken out of the ditch and taken to the health center in Patan. Lifted the injured by helicopter.

The injured are Asha Dhami, Bhanu Bisht, Gopal Kumar Pal, Arjun Kathayat, Tikendra Singh and Lokendra Bahadur Kathayat. After first aid at Patan Health Center, four seriously injured have been sent by helicopter to Higher Center at Nepal Ganj. The names of the dead are yet to be known.