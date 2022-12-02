Police Arrested A Person Red-Handed Making Raw Liquor

Dineshpur (The Hawk): Under the campaign being run by a senior police officer against the persons doing business of selling illegal raw liquor, under the direction of the superintendent of police and the jurisdictional police team, raiding on the information of the informer, an accused was caught making illegal raw liquor. Arrested. Police Station President Anil Upadhyay said that Parmanand Goldar's son Jagdish Goldar, resident of Shrirampur police station Dineshpur, was arrested red-handed while making illegal raw liquor in a drain near the house. Hundreds of liters of ready lahan and furnace were destroyed along with 40 liters of raw illicit liquor from the spot. The accused has been challaned under the Excise Act. Devendra Singh Mehta, Suresh Tamta, Ganesh Kumar were in the team.