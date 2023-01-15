Plastic Recycling: CIPET To Teach Bodies Latest Reuse Technology

Chennai: The prestigious Central government entity, Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET) will teach the local bodies and private entities on the latest technologies in plastic reuse.

Sources in CIPET told IANS that the institute will be establishing five circular economy centres of plastic waste management centres in five localities as a pilot project.

Four of these circular economy centres will come up at Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Karnataka. The place where the fifth centre will come up is not yet finalised, the official told IANS.

CIPET top management, however, said that the challenge was not recycling but logistics. The official said that this was the area where the local bodies could chip in as they would be able to recycle the waste at the source itself. This would help clear the logistics issue. Another major challenge faced in the recycling of plastic is to set up a sustainable ecosystem for recycling and galvanizing for moulding new plastic products or manufacturing fuels.

CIPET is planning to provide more awareness among the people regarding Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) on plastic waste and is holding talks with major industries to bring in viable and sustainable solutions.

The premier plastic research and training institute has already applied for Institute of Eminence recognition (IoE) and is likely to get it soon. —IANS