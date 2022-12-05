Phase 2 Gujarat election: PM Modi votes in Ahmedabad

Gandhinagar (The Hawk): On Monday, voting for 93 seats in the second and final round of the Gujarat Assembly elections began. One among the early voters was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who cast his ballot.

PM Modi voted at Nishant School in Ahmedabad's Ranip neighbourhood. On his approach to the polling place, he wished folks a good day as he waited in line to cast his ballot.

The Prime Minister displayed his tattooed finger to the audience waiting to greet him as he exited the voting booth.

"Cast my vote in Ahmedabad," he tweeted. urging a record-breaking turnout of voters to cast their ballots today.

At 8 a.m., the voting for the second phase started, and there were lengthy lines outside practically every polling place. The working class and senior persons went to the polling place to exercise their rights.

After being attacked by some thugs on Sunday, Congress candidate Kanti Kharadi of the Danta constituency vanished. He was being treated at a hospital when the cops later discovered him.

Ladhu Pardhi, a BJP candidate, also claimed that he had been attacked by some thugs.

Each party made a countercomplaint against the other. According to the Banaskantha police, there is no proof that the Congress candidate was attacked.

Even Gulabsinh Rajput, a candidate for the Congress party in the Tharad constituency, claimed to have been attacked and intended to file a complaint.

(Inputs from Agencies)