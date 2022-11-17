Petition against Yogi was dismissed, and the petitioner was fined

Lucknow (The Hawk): Yogi Adityanath was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly from the Gorakhpur (Urban) seat, and a petition objecting to his election as chief minister was dismissed by the Allahabad High Court's Lucknow division.

The petitioner was also given a Rs 11,000 fine by the court.

The writ petition was submitted by petitioner M. Ismail Faruqui, who also personally appeared before the court to present his case.

"The petitioner has failed to show from records as to how the appointment or the continuation of the respondent (Yogi Adityanath) on the Chief Minister's post is not in accordance with the law," a division bench of Justices Attaur Rahman Masoodi and Om Prakash Shukla stated.

The court further declared that no litigant had the right to squander its resources in an effort to settle his case in a way that suited him.

For all the aforementioned reasons, the court dismissed the current petition, saying that "easy access to justice should not be misused as a licence to file misconceived and frivolous petitions."

The court ordered that the petitioner pay the State Legal Services Authority the "exemplary" cost of Rs 11,000 within four weeks.

(Inputs from Agencies)