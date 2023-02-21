Perpetrators of 26/11 Mumbai attacks roam freely in Pak, says Javed Akhtar at Lahore event

Lahore: Poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar has said that the people who did the 26/11 Mumbai attacks are still free to move around in Pakistan and that Pakistanis shouldn't feel offended when India talks about the 2008 carnage.

In a video that went viral from the seventh Faiz Festival, which was held here to honour the famous Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, the writer said these things in response to a member of the audience who told him to bring a message of peace and tell Indians that Pakistan is "a positive, friendly, and loving country."

"We should not blame each other. It will solve nothing. The atmosphere is tense, that should be doused," the 78-year-old lyricist said.—Inputs from Agencies