  • Today is: Thursday, April 13, 2023
India

Pawar and Kharge will discuss opposition unity

April13/ 2023

New Delhi: To further efforts to unite the opposition, Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar will meet with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday evening at the latter's residence.

Rahul Gandhi, according to reliable sources, is also expected to attend.

Pawar, who will be returning from Maharashtra later today, will meet with other opposition leaders to discuss more ways to work together. Following speculations of like-minded opposition parties uniting on a similar platform to oppose the BJP in next year's Lok Sabha elections, his meeting with Kharge and Gandhi comes just one day after that of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.—Inputs from Agencies

