Parmanu Defence Institute Students And Staff Successfully Conquer Nag Tibba Summit In Uttarakhand Trek

New Delhi: On February 1st, students of the Parmanu Defence Institute in Dehradun hoisted the Indian flag on the highest peak of the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand, Nag Tibba, in dedication to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country. Nag Tibba is one of the highest peaks in Uttarakhand, with an elevation of 9,915 feet. The members of the Parmanu Defence Institute shared exclusive photos and videos of the flag hoisting. They consider it a moment of immense pride and glory. Prior to this, students of the institute have been going on such tracking tours.

A group of 40 students and staff members from the Parmanu Defence Institute in Dehradun recently completed a successful two-day trek to the Nag Tibba summit in the Uttarakhand region of India. The trek began at approximately 5:30 am on February 1st, with the group making their way towards the famous Nag Mandir temple atop the mountain after a challenging 4-hour climb. The students were able to enjoy the stunning views of snow-covered peaks in all directions.

After taking a short break at the Nag Mandir temple, the group resumed their trek towards the Nag Tibba summit, which took about an hour. Once they reached the summit, the students and teachers raised the Indian flag and celebrated their successful journey.

According to local guides, the Nag Tibba trek is a difficult and exhausting journey, but the students and staff members from the Parmanu Defence Institute were able to complete it in a relatively short amount of time. The group was well-prepared for the trek after undergoing extensive training in Dehradun prior to the journey.

The Nag Tibba summit is known for its snowy peaks and cold temperatures, which dropped to -10 degrees Celsius during the night. However, the students and staff were well-equipped for the weather conditions and were able to enjoy the stunning views of the snow-covered peaks.

The local guides from the village of Pantwari also joined the students and staff members on their journey, making the experience more enjoyable and informative. The trek was a great success and an experience that the students and staff members will never forget. Overall, the successful Nag Tibba trek is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the students and staff members from the Parmanu Defence Institute, and it is a proud moment for the institute and the entire community. —ANI