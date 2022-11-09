Parents of a dead schoolboy in Kanpur, UP, make suicide threats

Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh (The Hawk): Since the police have not been able to apprehend the murderers, Sanjay Sarkar, the father of the Class 12 student who was discovered dead in the Chandari jungle on November 1, has threatened to take his own life.

Dissatisfied with the police investigation, Sarkar declared that he would have no choice but to commit suicide if the murder case was not solved in a few days.

Ronil was our only child, and he stated, "My wife will also take her own life. We just want the police to give us some clarity."

In the meantime, the police spokesman claimed that they had questioned over 60 people, many of them are peers of Ronil's who are between the ages of 15 and 17.

Multiple questions have been asked of certain students.

A parent of a boy who was being questioned repeatedly remarked, "Police need to get the killers, not torment our kids. If they need any information, there are other ways than calling them to the police station rather than making them wait for hours."

On October 31, Ronil, a student in Class 12 at the Dr. Virendra Swarup School in Kanpur, had vanished after arriving at class.

On November 1, his body was discovered in the Chandari jungle.

He had ten injuries on his body, according to a post-mortem examination, and his death was caused by strangling with his school tie.

