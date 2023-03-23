Par team meets top SC judges, discusses helping poor, reducing jail inmate load

New Delhi: On Thursday, members of a parliamentary panel on law met with top Supreme Court justices, including Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, to examine "out-of-the-box" solutions to help the poor and needy achieve prompt justice and reduce the number of undertrials in prison.

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, the second-most senior judge in India after the chief justice, and Justice Sanjiv Khanna, the next in line to become the next head of the Indian judiciary, met with members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law and Personnel, led by BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi, to discuss the issues.

According to reports, CJI Chandrachud has expressed concern over the increasing volume of cases in the family court system stemming from domestic disputes. He noted that the length of a divorce case can exceed eight years and that insurance firms often fight claims as small as Rs 1 lakh all the way to the Supreme Court.—Inputs from Agencies