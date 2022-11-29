Pakistani drone shot down by BSF in Punjab

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Another attempt at smuggling was thwarted on Tuesday when the Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone that had flown into the Punjabi area of Amritsar.

This was the second drone invasion in the area in the last two days.

The drone was shot at by the soldiers when they saw it enter Indian land close to the village of Chaharpur, which is around 40 kilometres from the city of Amritsar.

An unmanned aerial aircraft called a hexacopter was found by the BSF partially damaged and labelled with white-colored polythene, a BSF official said.

Over 200 unmanned aerial vehicles have been sighted by the BSF in Punjab, a significant rise from 45 and 65 in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

This year, it has destroyed at least 13 drones, including six in the last two months.

