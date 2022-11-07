Pakistan: PTI's long march will now begin on November 9 as originally planned

Islamabad (The Hawk): The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has altered its schedule and will now resume its lengthy march on Wednesday rather than Tuesday after a brief hiatus caused by party chairman Imran Khan's wounded in a previous week attempt on his life.

Prior to the restart, the Islamabad Capital City Police has threatened legal action against unauthorised rallies in the federal capital, and the Supreme Court has directed the Punjab IG to file an assassination attempt against Khan FIR, according to The News.

Imran Khan, the chairman of the PTI, has postponed the party's lengthy march till tomorrow. The march will now begin again on Wednesday rather than Tuesday, according to party head Fawad Chaudhry.

According to Imran Khan, "My lengthy march will reach the aim under whatever circumstances," according to Geo News. He further stated that they wouldn't come back till the general election date was known.

According to Khan, there can be no accommodation with Asif Ali Zardari or Nawaz Sharif. He claimed that Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar, two PTI leaders, will lead the march.

According to people with knowledge of the situation, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have agreed to initiate a crackdown against important PTI leaders.

According to the sources, it has been decided to detain PTI leaders Pervez Khattak, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, Amir Kayani, Ali Amin Gandapur, and Aamir Dogar among others.

Action would also be taken, according to The News, against those responsible for preventing access to the Islamabad airport.

(Inputs from Agencies)