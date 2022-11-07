Pakistan's Supreme Court orders the filing of a FIR about Imran's attempted murder

Islamabad (The Hawk): On Monday, the Pakistan Supreme Court told Faisal Shahkar, the Inspector General of the Punjab Police, to file a First Information Report (FIR) about the attempt to kill former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Geo News says that the order came from the top court, which was hearing a case of contempt of court brought against the PTI leader for his long march to Islamabad.

At the beginning of the hearing, the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial criticised the attempt to kill Khan and asked Khan's lawyer Salman Akram Raja if a FIR had been filed yet.

"I don't know what the FIR is. An FIR was tried to be registered, but I don't think it's been done yet "said Raja.

At this point, CJP Bandial complained that it had been more than 90 hours since the attack, but the FIR still hadn't been filed.

He also said that because the FIR was not filed right away, the police investigation had not yet begun.

"If the police hadn't gone to the scene of the crime, the evidence might have been lost. So, the case's evidence will be controversial and won't be allowed in court "The CJP was quoted by Geo News.

When the CJP asked who was representing the Punjab Police at this point, IG Shahkar walked up to the bench.

"I've heard about your accomplishments on the international level. Register the FIR and let us know about it," the CJP said. He also told the top cop in the province to keep working and said that if someone tried to stop him, the court would look into it.

The country's top judge also told the head of the Punjab Police to send an honest officer to look into the attack.

The Punjab Police chief was also told by Justice Bandial to keep following the law. He also said that if the FIR isn't filed right away, the case will be brought up as a problem in the criminal justice system.

"No matter what the chief minister says, the police will still file the case. For now, we are not taking suo motu notice, but if a FIR is not filed within 24 hours, we will "Added the CJP.

