Pak ex-PM Imran accuses Punjab government for hiding party worker's death, asks probe

Islamabad: On Saturday, former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan demanded a judicial investigation into the killing of one of his party's activists, whom he accused the Punjab caretaker administration of covering up.

On March 8, Ali Bilal, also known as Zillay Shah, was killed and several others were injured after the Punjab government used force to disperse a demonstration organised to kick off the campaign for the April 30 elections in the province by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

PTI chairman Khan slammed the provincial government in his first broadcast address after the Lahore High Court lifted the ban on his talks, calling the Punjab police "savages" and said he couldn't believe "what they did to a special person (Bilal).—Inputs from Agencies