Pak PM Sharif arrives in UAE on 2-day visit

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in the UAE on Thursday for a two-day visit aimed at bolstering bilateral economic and trade ties, only days after Pakistan's powerful army chief General Asim Munir concluded his trip to the Gulf emirate.

On his third visit to the UAE since becoming prime minister in April of last year, Sharif is heading a delegation of key ministries. Touq Al Mari, Minister of Economic Affairs for the UAE, welcomed him at the Abu Dhabi airport.

"My visit to the UAE is aimed at building on the conversation I have had with H.H. President Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed. We share a resolve & understanding that the continuous efforts need to be made to further strengthen trade, investment & economic relations," Sharif tweeted after landing in the UAE.