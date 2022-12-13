Pact Signed For Collecting Location-Specific Weather Data In Dehradun

Dehradun: An MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) was signed between Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority and Meteorological Centre at DMMC Hall, Secretariat today.

This MoU has been signed for the next five years for the installation of equipment for collecting weather data from different places of the state, said Ranjit Kumar Sinha, Secretary of Disaster Management, Govt of Uttrakhand. The weather data collected from it will be used for further research work, confirmed the official sources.

Speaking to ANI, Sinha said, "The State government and Meteorological Centre will work hand in hand. The state will give monetary and administrative support, while the Meteorological centre will look into the technical aspect of it.'' He further added that this MoU will help to gather information to avoid flash floods, cloudbursts, and rain before the situation gets worse. This MoU is to collect location-specific information so that necessary steps can be taken to avoid untoward situations and the resources (manpower, equipment) could be utilized with their full potential. Sinha informed that they are hoping the work will be done by the arrival of the next monsoon. —ANI